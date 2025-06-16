Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 0.8% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDEC. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $23,132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 475,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 365,642 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,289,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,987,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS FDEC opened at $45.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $991.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

