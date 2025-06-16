iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after acquiring an additional 851,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 376,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.