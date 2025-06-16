JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Lifted by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.