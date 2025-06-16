Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,495 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,828.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,151,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.34 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

