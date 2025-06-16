3,543 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,541,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,229,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,640,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $772,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $785,280,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.