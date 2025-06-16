North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

