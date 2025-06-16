Brighton Jones LLC Sells 135 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in GE Aerospace by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.15.

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $236.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

