Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 2,069.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NU by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NU by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE NU opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.