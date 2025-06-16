Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $266.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.03. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $183.68 and a 1 year high of $276.40.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

