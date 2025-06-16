Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Decreases By 59.6%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NXCLF opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

