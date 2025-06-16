Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 753,720 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,720 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 520,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 692.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

