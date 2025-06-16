Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading Up 35% – Still a Buy?

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 35% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 108,990,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 35,437,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

