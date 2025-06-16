905 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $276.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.90. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.50 and a twelve month high of $283.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

