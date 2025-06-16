70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 63,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 44,822,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

70688 (COR.L) Stock Down 11.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

