Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Drops By 59.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Geberit stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. Geberit has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $79.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.873 dividend. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
