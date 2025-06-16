Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Drops By 59.5%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. Geberit has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.873 dividend. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Geberit to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Geberit has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GBERY

Geberit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.