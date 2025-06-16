Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $211.07 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

