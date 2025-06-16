The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Onefund LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $117.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

