Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $63,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,756,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after buying an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 733,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,085,000 after buying an additional 580,967 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 114,444.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,809,000 after buying an additional 342,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,638,000 after buying an additional 300,015 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $867.67 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $734.54 and its 200 day moving average is $709.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.39.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

