1,052 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBIT opened at $59.74 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

