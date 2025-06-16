Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $6,419,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 198,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

