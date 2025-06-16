Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $364,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $140.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.