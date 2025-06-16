Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,106,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,294,000 after acquiring an additional 132,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 923.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,724,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,551,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,899,000 after acquiring an additional 326,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ ONB opened at $20.42 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

