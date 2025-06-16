Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,376 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,983,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $110.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $112.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

