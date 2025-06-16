Kathryn K. Chou Sells 25,696 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,172.90. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IonQ Trading Down 2.4%

IonQ stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.