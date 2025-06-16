IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $658,323.28 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Wendy Thomas sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $658,323.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,947.35. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $37.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in IonQ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

