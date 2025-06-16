Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $457,829.90 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $457,829.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,494.30. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $481,208.20.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $435,384.40.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $408,741.30.

On Monday, March 17th, Jack Sinclair sold 49,898 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $6,856,983.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $157.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.