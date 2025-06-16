Brokerages Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) PT at $53.93

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get AZEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AZEK

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,832,121. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AZEK by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its position in AZEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.82. AZEK has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.