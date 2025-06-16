Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,386,674 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.84% of Kosmos Energy worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,723,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707,707 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,627,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906,210 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 11,421,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.23 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director John Douglas Kelso Grant sold 27,923 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $50,540.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,921 shares in the company, valued at $54,157.01. The trade was a 48.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

