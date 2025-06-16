Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $124.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,494,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,949,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $132.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.