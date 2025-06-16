Optas LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Optas LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $836,000.

RSPS stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

