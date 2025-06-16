Optas LLC Sells 44 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OEF opened at $292.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

