D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $62,583,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total value of $117,631.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

IDCC opened at $218.51 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.03%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

