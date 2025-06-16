Optas LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $9,085,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $235,434,647.68. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,522.78. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,527 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,106 in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

