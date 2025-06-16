McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Boosted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.5%

MKC stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

