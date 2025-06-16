D Orazio & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,229,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after acquiring an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.7%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.03 and a 1-year high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

