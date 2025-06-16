Optas LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,243,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,717,000 after purchasing an additional 104,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CME Group by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,280,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,047,000 after buying an additional 3,921,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,389,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,081,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,821,000 after buying an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.51. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,601.39. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

