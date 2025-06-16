Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day moving average is $133.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

