North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

IWM opened at $208.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

