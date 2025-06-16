Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,178 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 12,968 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

