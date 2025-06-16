North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,212.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,120.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,000.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

