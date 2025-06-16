Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 40,000 Shares

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,367.13. The trade was a 44.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

