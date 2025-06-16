Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CEO Sells $117,196.80 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Vanderhook sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $117,196.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,194.08. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DSP opened at $12.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.54 and a beta of 1.14. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.
A number of research firms recently commented on DSP. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after buying an additional 267,326 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.
