Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.59 on Monday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

