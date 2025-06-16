Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $249,876.00 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $249,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,065,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,017,592.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, June 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 44,130 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $155,337.60.

BLND opened at $3.23 on Monday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $837.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Blend Labs by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

