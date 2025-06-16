Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $249,876.00 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $249,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,065,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,017,592.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Nima Ghamsari sold 44,130 shares of Blend Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $155,337.60.
Blend Labs Stock Performance
BLND opened at $3.23 on Monday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $837.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
