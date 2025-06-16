North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $900,000 Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 38,372.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 95,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.56. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

