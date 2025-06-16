Insider Selling: Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $155,337.60 in Stock

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Nima Ghamsari sold 44,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $155,337.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,065,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,098.24. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nima Ghamsari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 13th, Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $249,876.00.
Blend Labs Trading Down 8.1%
NYSE BLND opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $837.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blend Labs by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 36.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 28.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,318,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 729,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 32.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,998 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blend Labs Company Profile
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
