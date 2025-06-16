Insider Selling: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Insider Sells $91,205.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,394.17. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $957.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth $25,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

