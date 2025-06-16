John Civantos Purchases 18,842 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) Director John Civantos purchased 18,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,295.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,379.95. The trade was a 61.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
System1 Stock Down 7.6%
NYSE:SST opened at $3.85 on Monday. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of System1
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on System1
About System1
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than System1
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.