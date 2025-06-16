Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) VP Sells $278,856.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $278,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,262.56. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $168.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

