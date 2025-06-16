Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Major Shareholder Sells $204,986.86 in Stock

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 60,647 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $204,986.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $175,286.80. This represents a 53.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 40,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $123,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 950 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $3,230.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 16 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $54.40.

On Thursday, May 29th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 20,200 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $61,206.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 15,000 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 21,037 shares of Lantern Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $64,162.85.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,853,000. Voss Capital LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 169.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its product pipeline comprises LP-300, which is in phase 2 clinical trial in combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; LP-184, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor, such as pancreatic, breast, bladder, and lung cancers, and glioblastoma and other central nervous system cancers; and LP-284, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, including mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.